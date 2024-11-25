Pink's Summer Carnival tour is now the second-highest-grossing by a woman in history

No one was ever going to make more than Taylor Swift has on her Eras Tour, which according to estimates has grossed more than $1 billion — but Pink has come close.

Billboard reports that after 128 shows over a year and a half, Pink grossed just under $694 million, with 4.8 million tickets sold. That figure includes her Summer Carnival tour shows, her Trustfall Tour last year and her Pink Live 2024 trek this fall — in other words, all the shows she's played from 2023 to 2024.

The Summer Carnival tour alone scored $584.7 million, and that, according to Billboard, makes the tour the second-highest-grossing among women. Pink just passed Beyoncé, who took in just under $580 million on her Renaissance World Tour. The third-highest-grossing among women is now Madonna's Sticky & Sweet tour, which ran from 2008 to 2009, and Pink's own Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which ran from 2018 to 2019.

Among all artists, The Summer Carnival Tour ranks eighth in terms of revenue. It included five legs across three continents, including 22 shows in North America. When it wrapped up Nov. 20, Pink wrote, "From the bottom of my heart: Thank you all."

