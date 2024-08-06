Pitbull to become the first artist in history to play in a stadium named after himself

Florida International University has announced a unique partnership with Pitbull: The school is renaming its stadium after him.

The 10-year agreement marks the first time an athletics stadium has been named after a music artist. As part of the agreement, Mr. Worldwide will host several events per year at the stadium, including concerts and festivals. When he eventually takes the stage there, he'll be the first entertainer ever to perform in a stadium with his name on it.

"This partnership with FIU is a true honor and a testament to what we can accomplish when we work hard," Pitbull said in a statement. "Changing the name of the stadium is not just about a name change. It's about inspiring the community, creating opportunities, and showing the world that with determination and a clear vision, anything is possible."

He added, "We are making history together and we are just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?"

The president of the school, located in Pitbull's hometown of Miami, said in a statement, "Pitbull's career path reflects FIU's rise as one of the nation's premier public research universities. Like FIU, it started very 305 and went global."

