Please Please Please ... Santa? Sabrina Carpenter is getting a Netflix Christmas special

Sabrina Carpenter is bring a "Taste" of the holiday season to Netflix this year.

The streamer announced the project on social media, writing, "This is really gonna jingle your bells. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for December 6 at 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT!"

The announcement comes with a video showing a snow-covered stage, onto which steps a woman. As the camera pans up, we see a pair of fur-topped black boots and a red sequined bodysuit. When it gets to the woman's face, we see it's Sabrina, who asks cheekily, in an obvious reference to Mariah Carey, "Expecting someone else?"

The special will feature songs from Sabrina's holiday EP Fruitcake and seasonal classics. Sabrina says in a statement, "The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

The special guests will be announced at a later date.

