Post-'American Idol,' Haven Madison builds her 'Castle' on the radio: 'This is unbelievable'

It's an established fact that you don't have to win American Idol to be a star, and Haven Madison's just the latest example. She made it to Idol's top eight in 2023, and now her song "Castle," one of three singles she's released in 2025, has become her breakthrough hit. And while she's been on TV in front of millions, Haven says it's a special thrill to hear her song on the radio.

"I'm still such a fan of artists. ... I'm just such a consumer of music," Haven tells ABC Audio. "Even to be driving in the car, I like heard 'Style' by Taylor Swift from my favorite record from her, and the next song that played was my song. And I was like, 'This is unbelievable!'"

Haven has two EPs and multiple singles out, but she's happy "Castle" is the one that broke through.

"Oh my gosh, I don't think any other song would have been the same," she says. "I feel like this song is love dressed in heartbreak, which is a very complicated concept but it's one that a lot of people feel but maybe there aren't a whole lot of songs about."

Plus, she notes, "It's melodically different, sonically different, the chords are absurd. And it just, it's so special."

During her Idol run, then-judge Katy Perry predicted big things for Haven. She hasn't heard from Katy regarding the success of "Castle," but she hopes to in the future.

"I just have this scene in my head all the time of meeting her again, you know, at an award show or something," says Haven. "And being able to be like, 'I did it.' ... I feel like it'll be really cool. So that's definitely a little hidden gem on my bucket list."

