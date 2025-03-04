Post Malone adding Travelin' Tailgate feature to his upcoming stadium tour

Post Malone is giving fans something to do in the parking lot before his Big A** Stadium Tour dates this year.

In select cities, Posty is offering the Travelin' Tailgate, a party featuring a DJ, live music from local bands, food, Bud Light, merch, carnival games and photo ops. And if you ever wanted to get that authentic Posty look, the event will also feature tattoos from Posty's personal tattoo artists from Oxford Circle Tattoos. Fans will also have the chance to win a 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The Travelin' Tailgate will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in each city, prior to the artists taking the stage. The Big A** Stadium Tour features Posty, Jelly Roll and Sierra Farrell.

Here are the cities where you can attend the Travelin' Tailgate:

May 3: Las Vegas - Allegiant Stadium

May 9: Arlington - AT&T Stadium

May 11: Atlanta - Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 18: Detroit - Ford Field

May 24: Philadelphia - Citizens Bank Park

May 31: Boston - Gillette Stadium

June 8: Miami - Hard Rock Stadium

June 13: Ridgedale - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 15: Denver - Empower Field at Mile High

June 21: Glendale - State Farm Stadium

