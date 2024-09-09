Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Shaboozey among CMA nominees

Post Malone, Noah Kahan and Shaboozey are among the nominees for this year's Country Music Association Awards, considered country music's most prestigious kudocast.

Posty, who just released his first country project, F-1 Trillion, is up for Single, Song, Musical Event and Music Video of the Year, all for his #1 Morgan Wallen duet "I Had Some Help." Morgan is this year's top nominee with seven nods. In addition to his four nods with Posty, he's also up for the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

Shaboozey has two nominations: Single of the Year for his #1 hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and New Artist of the Year. But perhaps the most unexpected nominee is Noah. He's nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category for "Cowboys Cry Too," his duet with Kelsea Ballerini.

Jelly Roll has three nods this year — Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Whitsitt Chapel. Luke Combs also has three.

The 58th annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC Nov. 20 and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.