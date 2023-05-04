Post Malone to receive prestigious Hal David Starlight Award at Songwriters Hall of Fame

Post Malone has been chosen to receive a prestigious award at this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction gala, taking place June 15 in New York City.

Posty will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, which was created in 2004 for young songwriters who are making "a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs." It's named after late legendary songwriter Hal David, who wrote numerous hits in the '50s, '60s and '70s.

Nile Rodgers of CHIC, who's the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, said in a statement, "Over the last few years I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world and he's done it by writing phenomenal songs."

"Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame," Rodgers added.

Past recipients of the Starlight Award range from Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys and Halsey to Ed Sheeran, Jason Mraz, John Mayer and Lil Nas X.

