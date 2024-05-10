Post Malone releases Morgan Wallen collaboration, "I Had Some Help"

The hotly anticipated collaboration between Post Malone and Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help," has arrived.



The song, co-written by Posty, Morgan and others, sounds like a happy, upbeat tune, but it's really about a guy blaming a woman who broke up with him for his subsequent bad behavior.

"You thought I'd take the blame for us a-crumblin' / Go 'round like you ain't guilty of somethin'" they sing. "I had some help / It ain't like I can make this kinda mess all by myself / Don't act like you ain't help me pull that bottle off the shelf."



In the accompanying music video, Posty is drinking in a bar and doing karaoke when he gets thrown out for being too rowdy. Morgan finds him in the parking lot, and the two sing together while standing in the back of a pickup truck. At the end, they're smiling and laughing while fireworks go off in the background.



"I Had Some Help" previews Posty's forthcoming debut country album, slated for release this year. He started his foray into country music last year at the Country Music Association Awards, and in April, he performed at the Stagecoach Festival with multiple country stars. On May 5, Posty joined Morgan onstage at a concert to give the song its live debut.

Of course, Posty is also featured on Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album as well as Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

