Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams vinyl releases lead Record Store Day 2025 sales

The numbers are in and, unsurprisingly, some of today's biggest pop stars had some of the top-selling releases for the April 2025 edition of Record Store Day.

Billboard reports that according to Luminate, which tallies music sales, Post Malone Tribute to Nirvana was the top-selling Record Store Day album. The release was the audio of a livestream that Post Malone did in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, to raise money for the World Health Organization.

Post, who was also this year's Record Store Day ambassador, is donating all proceeds from the vinyl to MusiCares' Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services.

In terms of albums, the second-biggest seller was Gracie Abrams' Live from Radio City Music Hall double LP. That was followed by a live album from Rage Against the Machine, a live album from Laufey and the vinyl release of Charli XCX's mixtape Number 1 Angel, which originally came out in 2017.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's duet with Post Malone, "Fortnight," was Record Store Day's bestselling single. That was followed by "Guess" by Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish; the three-song Encore at the Garden, by The Killers with Bruce Springsteen; and singles by The Cure and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.

