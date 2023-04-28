Post Malone addresses weight loss, says he's "never felt healthier"

Post Malone is setting the record straight on his recent weight loss.



In an Instagram post Friday, the rapper wrote, "i wanted to say that i'm not doing drugs, i've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i'd suppose, performance on stage. i'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."



He went on to say that becoming a dad is what kick-started his healthier lifestyle, and he's cut out soda and started eating better. Post adds he's looking to cut "smokes and brews" next.



Post concludes his message by telling fans he's been working on new music and that he's the happiest he's been in a long time.



"If you're having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you're loved more than you know, and keep f****** crushing it," he writes. "goodnight nerds. spread love and rock on."

