President Trump claims Taylor Swift is 'no longer hot'

President Donald Trump once again took aim at Taylor Swift, using his Truth Social platform Friday to throw shade at the singer.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" Trump wrote in the post.

Trump previously posted his dislike of Taylor in September 2024, after Taylor officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Taylor wrote in part in an Instagram post. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Trump was once a Taylor fan: In 2012, he wrote on what was then known as Twitter, "Taylor is terrific!" That same year, he also wrote that she was "fantastic." His opinion changed, though, once he entered politics and Taylor began urging fans to vote for Democratic candidates.

