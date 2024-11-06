Prince William wears friendship bracelet from The Eras Tour made by Princess Charlotte

Prince William was enchanted to attend The Eras Tour.

While in South Africa on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, Prince William told broadcasters about the special friendship bracelet he was wearing, and its connection to Taylor Swift.

"Well, this is a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," Prince William said. "She gave it to me when I came away. So I promised that I'd wear it and try not to lose it while I was out here."

The special friendship bracelet spells out "Papa" with its beads. Prince William took his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to The Eras Tour when it came to London on June 21 -- which also happened to be his 42nd birthday.

The British Royals met Taylor backstage at the concert, where they snapped a photo with her and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

