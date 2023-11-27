Producers: 'Barbie' soundtrack success is because director Greta Gerwig "prioritized" the music

The Barbie movie soundtrack has earned multiple Grammy nominations and spun off a bunch of hits, including "Dance the Night" and "What Was I Made For?" And many believe it's on its way to getting a bunch of Oscar nominations, as well. Mark Ronson, who oversaw the soundtrack with Andrew Wyatt and co-wrote and produced many of its hits, credits Barbie director Greta Gerwig with the album's success.

"I think we are lucky that Greta was just such a huge fan of music. From so early on music was this prioritized thing," Ronson tells ABC Audio. "And getting Billie Eilish, and Charli XCX and Lizzo and everybody."

"And then of course, us writing these songs from such an early point while she was still editing the movie, the music and the movies have this relationship," he says. "I think because the movie was so great, everybody was so connected emotionally to the music, as well."

But for Mark, the biggest thrill has been seeing the album's popularity unfold on social media.

"Obviously, now the way you tell how something is doing is how many versions of it [are] on TiKTok," he says. "You know, to see all the 'Ken' videos and all the 'What Was I Made For' videos and the 'Dance the Night' ones ... they're so much fun to watch. ... these people, people in their bedroom lip-synching or doing a dance routine."

"As songwriters to see people just take your thing and then, like, make it their own is so great."

The Grammys take place February 4. The shortlist for the songs eligible for the Best Original Song of the Year Oscar will be announced December 21; nominations are out January 23. The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC March 10.

