"A real honor": Olivia Rodrigo wraps GUTS World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour ended Oct. 22 in Sydney, Australia, and she took to Instagram to jot down her feelings about its completion.

She posted a photo of her notebook, in which she wrote, "And that's a wrap on the GUTS world tour! 95 shows, 22 countries and a few matching tattoos! Words cannot describe how lucky I feel to have been able to travel all around the world playing these songs with the most extraordinary group of people."

"I'll never forget this experience & all the sweet memories we made on the road," she continued. "Thank you so much to everyone who bought a ticket and sang & screamed & jumped with me. Sharing these nights with y'all has been a real honor."

She concluded with a plug for the GUTS World Tour concert special, which begins streaming on Netflix Oct. 29. "I'm stoked!" she wrote. "Thank you guys again! I miss you already!!!!"

Liv also posted some behind the scenes photos, including a pic of her wearing a tank top that reads "See you next tour" -- but spelled out in an extremely NSFW way.

The GUTS World Tour kicked off in February of this year and took Olivia through North America, the U.K., Europe, Asia and Australia.

In 2025, her only dates so far are a string of appearances at various Lollapalooza festivals in South America in March, and two make-up shows in Manchester, England in July.

