A real life 'E.T.': Katy Perry's going into space on Blue Origin rocket

In 2011, Katy Perry sang about getting cozy with an extraterrestrial in her hit "E.T." Now, she's going to get the chance to do it in real life. Katy, who was seen hanging out with Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez several times last year, is teaming up with the couple for an out-of-this-world trip to the stars.

Katy and Sánchez, along with Gayle King and three other women, will be heading into space this spring as part of Blue Origin's New Shepard mission. It'll be the 11th human flight for Bezos' company, and its first all-female crew. The experience will, according to a press release, "challenge their perspectives of Earth, empower them to share their own stories, and create lasting impact that will inspire generations to come."

In particular, Katy hopes that her journey "encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively."

It's not clear how the flight will intersect with Katy's Lifetimes Tour, which is set to start April 23 in Mexico and travel the world, wrapping up in November.

