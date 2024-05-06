Relief may be in sight, despite Florida gas prices hitting 2024 high, per AAA

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA reports Florida gas prices on a downward trend, despite reaching 2024 high.

On Friday, May 3rd, Florida’s average peaked at $3.64 per gallon, which tied the 2024 high set in April.

The state average has since dropped four cents since Friday. Today, the state average is at $3.60 per gallon. According to AAA, that’s only 4 cents more than what drivers paid this time last year.

“Drivers will likely be happy to hear that they may soon get a break from rising prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA. “The price of oil took a step back last week, enabling gasoline futures to drop 20 cents per gallon.”

In Orlando, the current gas price average is $3.59 per gallon, down two cents from yesterday.

Image courtesy: AAA.com Orlando gas prices 5.6.24 (Image courtesy: AAA.com)

To read more on Florida’s gas prices, click here.

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

