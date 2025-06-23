Reneé Rapp announces Bite Me fall tour

Reneé Rapp is taking a bite out of concert stages this fall.

The singer and actress will launch her Bite Me tour, in support of her new album of the same name, Sept. 23 at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. After stops at major venues like Boston's TD Gardens, New York's Madison Square Garden and LA's Kia Forum, it'll wrap up Oct. 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ravyn Lenae and Syd will open on select dates.

You can sign up for the artist presale now at livemu.sc/reneerapp; it starts Thursday. A presale for Mastercard and Gap Inc. cardholders starts Tuesday morning via us-music.priceless.com/gap. The general sale begins Friday morning at ReneeRapp.com.

The tour includes VIP Soundcheck Q&A Experiences, which will give fans access to preshow soundcheck with Reneé and a live Q&A session with her. Those go on sale Wednesday at Reneerapp.com.

Reneé will be teaming with REVERB to make the tour more sustainable; she's also partnering with Save the Children, which provides health, education and other necessities to children worldwide.

BITE ME, Reneé's sophomore album, is out Aug. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.