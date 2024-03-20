Renée Rapp visits 'Sesame Street': "I will always ... ride for Elmo”

Disney/Chris Willard

By Andrea Dresdale

Someone seemingly told Reneé Rapp how to get to Sesame Street.

The "Not My Fault" singer shared video and photo on Instagram showing that she recently got to visit the set of the iconic children's show. She's grinning and snuggling with Elmo in the post, which she captioned, "mom I was literally on Sesame Street."

Reneé also posted a photo of her as a toddler, wearing a pair of Elmo shoes. On her Instagram Story, according to Billboard, she wrote, "My dad had to repair the bottoms of those slippers 3 times because I insisted on wearing them out of the house as a kid."

"Let’s get it clear," she added. "I will always f****** ride for elmo.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!