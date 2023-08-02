Report: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater advised to “take things slower”

Ariana Grande and her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater, are still together, but they reportedly won't be flaunting their relationship any time soon.

An inside source who spoke to US Weekly revealed that Grande has "been told it's too soon to go public with him and to take things slower."

“She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature,” the source continued, noting that “if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow.”

Grande reportedly split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, in January, while Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, on July 26.

Slater and Jay share a son who was born in August 2022. The same inside source said that Grande and Slater were advised to “be respectful” about their new relationship for this reason, as there is a family involved.

