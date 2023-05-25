Report: Britney Spears' mom visits her in LA

Is Britney Spears reconnecting with her mom?

Lynne Spears was spotted visiting Britney in Los Angeles Wednesday, according to TMZ. Photos were snapped of Lynne arriving at LAX airport and later arriving at Britney's house.

TMZ says Lynne spent about 30 minutes at the house with Britney. Britney's husband, Sam Asghari, was also reportedly present.

Lynne also reportedly stopped by the home of Britney's manager, Cade Hudson.

Britney has made several scathing accusations against her mother over the years, including claiming that the conservatorship was Lynne's idea. Last August, Lynne issued a public message to Britney on Instagram.

"I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne wrote, in part. "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private."

