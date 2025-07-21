Report: Demi Lovato to release electronic/pop album later this year

Demi Lovato has been teasing a new pop/dance direction for her new album — and according to Rolling Stone, that's exactly what we'll be getting from her.

A source tells the publication, "Over the past few years, Demi has found love, joy, and newfound confidence, making the choice to approach life with much more lightness and fun. She took this sentiment into the studio, which can be felt in every track on this celebratory dance-pop album.”

According to Rolling Stone, Demi's new music harkens back to songs like her 2018 Clean Bandit collab "Solo," her 2017 Cheat Codes collab "No Promises" and her own 2013 track "Neon Lights."

For the project, due out later this year, Demi hired Zhone, who worked on Kesha's "Joyride" and Troye Sivan's "Rush," as executive producer. He tells Rolling Stone, "This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout."

