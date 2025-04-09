Report: 'Harry's House' must include homes for hedgehogs

Harry Styles has reportedly received permission to build the mansion of his dreams — but he has to make sure it will treat the local critters with kindness.

The Sun reports that Harry has received permission from the local government in Hampstead, North London, to restore an 18th century mansion that had been split into two homes in the 1950s. The extensive renovation is expected to take two years and cost nearly $40 million, but there are restrictions.

According to the paper, Harry can build his house, but the 4-acre property has to include special allowances for local wildlife. Specifically, he must leave openings in the fences around the property so hedgehogs can freely roam and also provide two "hedgehog homes." Plus, he must provide two specially insulated boxes where bats can roost, and multiple nest boxes for starlings, house sparrows, wrens and robins.

The property must also include so-called "bug hotels," where beetles, bees, ladybugs and other beneficial insects can shelter, and two "dead log piles" where beetles, small mammals and amphibians can hang out.

Harry must begin construction in May, or risk having to apply for permission all over again.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry purchased one of the homes in 2019 and the adjoining one a few months later, for a total cost of about $16 million. He plans to add a new story onto the structure and also build a screening room, playroom, plunge pool, steam room, sauna and gym, as well as guest bedrooms and bathrooms.

