Report: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after nine years

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom won't be together for a "Lifetime" after all.

People reports the couple, who first met in 2016 and became engaged in 2019, have split up. The two share daughter Daisy Dove, who will turn five in August.

After meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty, they went public with their relationship in May of that year. They broke up in February 2017, but then got back together in 2018, with Orlando popping the question on Valentine's Day 2019.

The two were last seen together in April, after Katy completed her Blue Origin spaceflight. She's currently on her Lifetimes tour, which is now in Australia; it'll return to North America in July.

The couple hasn't commented on their alleged breakup, though there have been rumors that the criticism Katy has faced over the spaceflight and over her album 143 had put a strain on their relationship.

ABC Audio has reached out to Katy Perry's reps for comment.

