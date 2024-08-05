Report: Lady Gaga and fiancé have started planning their wedding

On July 28, the world found out that Lady Gaga and her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, are seemingly engaged after she introduced him to the French prime minister as "my fiancé." And while Gaga never made it down the aisle with her two previous engagements, it appears she's moving forward with this one.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple have started planning their wedding. A source tells ET, "They had an engagement party at her home in Malibu with their loved ones and everyone is thrilled for them. They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe."

The source adds, "They'd love to get married sooner [rather] than later and both want to start a family."

It's not clear when Gaga and Polansky got engaged, but the singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The source dishes, "They're both extremely happy and excited about this moment in their relationship."

Gaga and Polansky went Instagram official in February 2020, but they had previously been seen kissing on New Year's Eve. Polansky is the co-founder and executive director of a charitable organization called the Parker Foundation. He's also the co-founder of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

