Report: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son's name revealed

After a long wait, the world may now finally know the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy.

The little one is reportedly named RZA Athelston Mayers, according to The Daily Mail, who obtained a copy of the official birth certificate. It seems the couple found inspiration in music producer and Wu-Tang leader RZA for their son's first name, while his middle name is a nod to his father, who was born Rakim Athelston Mayers.

The superstar singer and her rapper beau welcomed their baby boy into the world in May 2022. Rihanna is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, which she revealed during her Super Bowl performance earlier this year.

