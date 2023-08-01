Report: Taylor Swift pays each Eras Tour truck driver $100,000 bonus

We know Taylor Swift takes all her friends to the summit, but it seems she takes her tour crew there as well.

According to TMZ, Swift gifted each truck driver working on The Eras Tour a $100,000 bonus before her show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday, July 29.

Apparently, those who received the six-figure bonuses are the production truck drivers who haul the tour equipment from city to city, of which there are 50. This means Swift could have potentially gifted out about $5 million.

TMZ’s sources say this gift was an end-of-tour present, as Swift finishes the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour this week with six performances at SoFi Stadium in LA.

It wasn’t just the truck drivers. Reportedly, Swift also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians and other crew members. While it’s not known just how much they received, it was apparently a “very generous amount.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.