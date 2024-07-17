Report: While in Ireland, Taylor Swift made a special visit to 'Banshees of Inisherin' location

Did you see the Oscar-nominated film The Banshees of Inisherin and dream of visiting the Irish island where it took place? Well, so did Taylor Swift — so she made it happen.

The Connaught Telegraph reports that Taylor arranged a private visit to Achill Island in County Mayo. That's where many of the locations in the film were shot, including the pub that the characters hang out in, and the home of Brendan Gleeson's character.

In 2022, Taylor told Banshees director Martin McDonagh she wished the film's pub was a real place, rather than a set that had been built and then torn down. She said she was "happy for the production design and the feat of engineering and imagination that it was, but I wanted to go there."

During the low-key visit, she went to the specific parts of the island featured in the film. One local person who met her told the paper, "She was being driven around and did not want any fuss made whatsoever. She was taking time out from her hectic schedule to see if Achill was as stunning as it was portrayed in [the film]."

"She said how beautiful a place it was to live," the local added. "She came across as a really warm and lovely person. It was a pleasure to meet her."

Taylor has visited Ireland multiple times over the years and specifically sings about a pebble she picked up in County Wicklow in her song "Sweet Nothing."

