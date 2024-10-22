"Rest easy Liam": Justin Bieber shares tribute to late One Direction star

Justin Bieber has paid tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne, who died Oct. 16 at age 31 after falling from his hotel room balcony in Argentina.

On his Instagram Story, Justin shared a video showing footage of several memorials that fans have created in different locations, featuring photos, notes, flowers, balloons and other mementos.

A voiceover says, "Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone."

Justin captioned the video, "Rest easy, Liam" and added a heart emoji.

According to Hello!, Justin and Liam had a complicated relationship, but they buried the hatchet after a conversation in which Liam told Justin, "I've always really felt for you, mate, and I think in our situation, we all suffer from the same disease." He also acknowledged the difficulties Justin must have had having to deal with his enormous fame alone, while Liam had his bandmates to support him.

