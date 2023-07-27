Rihanna to launch new Savage X Fenty maternity collection next month

As usual, Rihanna is killing the fashion game with her current pregnancy, and she wants all expectant moms to look as fierce as she does.

A new maternity capsule collection from Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, designed by the star herself, will launch August 9, WWD reports. It features a line of cotton or lace bralettes with details like front-facing straps, a full nursing sling, nursing clasps and added rows on the closures for easy adjustability.

Like all Savage X Fenty products, the bralettes are available in a range of sizes, from XS to 4X, and are affordable, with the most expensive piece topping out at $50.

The collection also includes an oversize graphic tee that says "Make More Babies." The whole capsule will be available at savagex.com and at the brand's retail stores, as well as the Babylist showroom in Beverly Hills.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.