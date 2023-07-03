Rihanna reacts to new, history-making Spotify milestone

The accolades just keep rolling in for Rihanna...even without releasing a new album in over seven years.

The Grammy winner made Spotify history July 1, becoming the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on the music platform.

Rihanna reacted to the milestone by sharing the news with her 108 million Twitter followers and 152 million followers on Instagram.

"Bad Gal billi," she wrote. "wit no new album. lemme talk my s***"

While fans aren't too happy the Barbados native hasn't released an album since 2016's Grammy nominated Anti, the Navy still filled her social media comment sections with congratulatory messages.

Fellow Caribbean artist Nicki Minaj also joined in on the celebration by dropping a few rap bars on Rih's Instagram post.

"Not bad gal billi poppin s*** like a wheelie. I mean Poppin like a pilly," Nicki wrote. "Like really. Man down cuz she making a Killy!!! SILLY! Bout to be pushin out a new kid like Gillie." She added, "Caribbean girls run it & AWWLLL these b*****s know da dilly."

Nicki ended the post with the Barbados and Trinidad flag emojis.

