Rihanna says her kids are "obsessed" with dad A$AP Rocky

Rihanna says A$AP Rocky might be the fan-favorite parent in their household.

She told Access Hollywood that her two children are "obsessed" with their dad and that she's OK with it.

"My kids are obsessed with him. I'm just a background, I'm an extra," Rihanna said.

She added, "Yep! It happens! … It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it."

When asked what her favorite thing is about watching her partner become a father, the singer said, "I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major, like, it’s a turn on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad).'"

Rihanna said that before becoming a mom, she didn't have a clear vision of what her family might look and be like.

"You don't have an idea. You just hope, 'I hope that I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love and I hope that I can be a part of a family that, you know, breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we've been raised.'"

Rihanna said all of those things are happening for her and A$AP's family — "And I can't believe it," she added.

