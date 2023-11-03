Rita Ora launches second Primark collection

Rita Ora and Primark are back for round two, with the release of the Night collection.

Drawing inspiration from Rita's personal style and the glitzy disco era of Studio 54, this collection promises to infuse a festive spirit into fashion enthusiasts.

The Night collection features items such as a snake trench coat and rhinestone-studded denim jeans, with its disco-inspired theme. The line also pays attention to detail with ruching, high-shine vinyl fabrics and flocked mesh to bring a textural dimension to the garments.

"It's been a dream come true working with Primark in bringing our shared vision to life. Combining my love of fashion and creativity, we have created something magical for all to cherish in their wardrobe and enjoy wearing time and time again," the "Praising You" singer shared in a press release. "I've loved seeing everyone rock the first collection, and I'm so excited to share the next stage of our journey just in time for the holidays. For me, the holiday season is all about spending time with loved ones and enjoying those winter nights out. With this new collection, I hope people can find a few pieces that truly help them look and feel their best."

The Night collection comes shortly after Ora's first super successful which launched in September. Similar to their first collection, this collaboration was closely co-designed by Primark and Rita, with contributions from emerging London-based designer Jawara Alleyne, and styling by Rita's stylist Pippa Atkinson.

The Rita Ora x Primark "Night" collection will be available in all of Primark's stores across 16 markets starting on Tuesday, November 7.

