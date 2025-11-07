Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Spotlight on Outkast

Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Outkast, the group Big Boi and André 3000 formed in high school, will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night, becoming the first rap duo to achieve the feat.

The duo is known for experimenting with various genres, including jazz, techno and funk, and helping to bring Southern hip-hop to the mainstream.

Their chart-toppers include "Player's Ball," from their Platinum debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, which dominated Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart.

"Ms. Jackson" was the group's first single to top the Billboard Hot 100. It also won best rap performance by a duo or group at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, where their album Stankonia took home the trophy for best rap album.

Outkast then topped the Billboard 200 with their 2003 double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which won album of the year at the 46th annual Grammys and has been certified multi-Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Albums ATLiens and Aquemini were also met with critical acclaim, peaking at #2 on the Billboard 200 and earning multi-Platinum certifications by the RIAA.

Outkast released a total of six studio albums. Big Boi and Three Stacks then went on to pursue solo careers.

The group came together in 2014 for several performances celebrating 20 years of their debut album. They're currently commemorating the 20th anniversary of Stankonia.

