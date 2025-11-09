Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Teddy Swims helps pay tribute to Joe Cocker

Teddy Swims helped pay tribute to the late Joe Cocker at Saturday's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles.

Swims was part of the all-star performance celebrating Cocker's music, adding his vocals to the late rocker's classic cover of Dave Mason's "Feelin' Alright." He also took part in the closing jam featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band, Bryan Adams, Rock Hall inductee Cyndi Lauper and The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson on Cocker's version of The Beatles' classic "With A Little Help From My Friends."

On the Rock Hall red carpet, Swims told ABC Audio that Cocker had a “huge influence” on him.

“As somebody that’s come up doing covers on YouTube and started my career that way, as somebody who made so many covers famous, you know, I think I so much love him, and who he is and everything he stood for coming up,” Swims said. “He’s been such an influence of mine and I guess [in] a way I’ve even modeled my own career after.”

He added, “I just hope that they call me the fat Joe Cocker one day.”

Highlights from the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air Jan. 1 on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.