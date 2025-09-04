Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who 'know what love is' offer to be Taylor & Travis' wedding band

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, many different brands all tried to capitalize on the big news with various social media stunts and promotions. So why should a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group be any different?

The group, Foreigner, posted "an open letter" to the couple on Instagram. "Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out ... and now you guys have it too," reads the message. It's a reference to the band's biggest hit, "I Want to Know What Love Is," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in Feb. 1985.

"Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band," the message continues. "Best wishes, Foreigner."

If Foreigner, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, did perform at the wedding, they could inspire plenty of couples to hit the dance floor with their romantic hits such as "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "Feels Like the First Time" and "I Don't Want to Live Without You." They could also get the crowd going with their more upbeat rockers, like "Hot Blooded," "Jukebox Hero" and "Double Vision."

Your move, Taylor and Travis.

