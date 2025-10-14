The Rock using 'voodoo' to manifest kids for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Add The Rock to the list of people who'd love to see Taylor Swift's lyrics in "Wi$h Li$t" about having "a couple of kids" become reality.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the latest episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, and Dwayne and Jason talked about the joys of fatherhood during the chat. After Dwayne spoke about having three daughters, he added, "You'll get there, Trav, soon. You'll see the blessings."

"My babies, just like you, Jason, and like one day you'll know, Trav, babies are everything. That's it," Dwayne added.

"One hundred percent," Jason agreed. "The moment the first one pops out, it's like, 'OK, my entire hierarchy of priorities is completely shifted.'"

Dwayne added, "We're putting that voodoo onto you and Taylor right now." Travis laughed in response.

And The Rock isn't the only person who wants to see little Tayvis tots running around. Jason previously claimed that his and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, had "put some pressure" on Travis to start procreating.

And a year ago, long before Taylor and Travis were engaged, Stevie Nicks told Rolling Stone, "I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset. ... [A]nd get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her."

