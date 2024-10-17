Ryan Murphy confirms Taylor Swift reference in 'Grotesquerie': "She's one of the greats"

Nothing good starts in a getaway car — unless it's a scene Travis Kelce is acting in.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his acting debut in episode three of Ryan Murphy's series Grotesquerie, where his character drove away in a getaway car alongside Niecy Nash-Betts. The scene reminded Swifties of the popular reputation track "Getaway Car," and Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter that was his intention.

"They are a pop-culture phenomenon. It’s a very interesting dynamic, the way they’ve captured the imagination of the world," Murphy said of Taylor and Travis. He went on to describe Travis' acting skills and the Taylor reference he specifically made in the episode.

"I always knew Travis could do it. I have this saying: A star is a star is a star. I just knew he could do it. He rolls up his sleeves and he says, 'Ok, let’s do this.' There’s that last scene of [Kelce and Nash-Betts] in episode three that I directed where they go in the red getaway car — that’s a little Taylor Swift nod for you there!" Murphy said.

Will Taylor ever appear in one of Murphy's shows? He said he is certainly game.

"I’ve talked to Taylor’s people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she’s great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat," Murphy said. "I think she’s one of the greats. I was so shy talking to Travis about her. But he’s very sweet about it and respectful."

