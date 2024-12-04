Sabrina Carpenter is TikTok's #1 artist of 2024

By Andrea Dresdale

The algorithm was working in Sabrina Carpenter's favor.

The "Espresso" singer was TikTok's #1 artist of 2024 in the U.S., a ranking based on the number of views on her TikTok account. Other artists who made TikTok's top 10 this year include Billie Eilish, Meghan Trainor, Olivia Rodrigo and Benson Boone.

The #1 song on TikTok in the U.S. in 2024 — based on the number of TikToks made using that song — was Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby (VHS)."

The top 10 also includes "Birds of a Feather" by Eilish, "Carnival" by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, "TGIF" by GloRilla and "Type S***" by Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Playboy Carti.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!