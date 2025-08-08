Sabrina Carpenter releases final alternate cover of new album with extra bonus track

Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled what she says will be the final alternate version of the cover of her album Man's Best Friend -- and it comes with a little something extra.

The artwork shows Sabrina dressed up at a dinner party, talking to a variety of men in tuxedos. The vinyl comes with what she describes as "such a special bonus track called 'Such a Funny Way.'" It's pressed on burgundy vinyl and is now available for preorder.

Following the outcry over Sabrina's original cover for Man's Best Friend -- which shows her on her hands and knees, with an unseen man gripping a fistful of her hair -- she's since rolled out several different versions of the cover. One shows her lounging in a flower-filled room; another shows her dancing with a guy in what looks like the middle of a party. There's also a picture disc that shows her laying on a bed with a guy holding onto her ankle.

Sabrina is also offering the album on CD and cassette. Among the merch she's selling is a retro CD player that looks like a jewelry box on the outside and like a mini-turntable inside.

Man's Best Friend arrives Aug. 29

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.