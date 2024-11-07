Sabrina Carpenter addresses election results during concert: 'Sorry about our country'

Sabrina Carpenter addressed the results of Tuesday's election during her concert in Seattle on Wednesday.

The pop star took to the stage at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to perform her Short n' Sweet tour, where she offered words of security to any fans who may have been disappointed by the results of election night.

“I hope we can be a moment of peace for you, a moment of safety," Sabrina said. “Sorry about our country and to the women in here I love you so, so, so, so, so much and I really hope for the rest of this night that you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it.”

Sabrina got involved in politics this election cycle. HeadCount named her the artist who got the most voters engaged and registered in this year's election. According to the organization, she inspired over 35,000 new voters to register and got over 260,000 voters to take other political action outside of registering, such as checking their registration status and finding their polling location.

