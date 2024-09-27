Sabrina Carpenter update: UK streak, pop-up, Platinum and more

Sabrina Carpenter is making quite an impression all over the world.

In the U.K. she's just racked up a fifth week at #1 with her song "Taste." She's now spent no less than 17 weeks on top of the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart in 2024, thanks to that song; "Espresso," which reigned for seven weeks; and "Please Please Please," which topped the chart for five weeks.

Sabrina is #1 on the Australian album chart with her LP Short n' Sweet, and "Taste" is #1 on the Australian singles chart. And speaking of Short n' Sweet, it's just been RIAA-certified Platinum for sales of 1 million units, just one month after its release.

Sabrina is currently on her Short n' Sweet tour. While in Toronto, she covered Canadian icon Shania Twain's hit "That Don't Impress Me Much." Shania told E!, "It's such a huge compliment. She's such a talented person, she really understands what's going on behind the scenes, she's smart, so it's a compliment ... that feels great."

Finally, there's a pop-up Short n' Sweet Cafe happening Sept. 27 through Sept. 29 in New York City's West Village ahead of Sabrina's concerts in the area on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30. It's got Sabrina merch, photo ops, espresso martinis and more.

