Sabrina Carpenter sets UK chart record, goes 'Vogue' in Paris

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Vogue

By Andrea Dresdale

After setting a new record on the Billboard chart, Sabrina Carpenter has done the same thing across the pond.

Sabrina's latest single, "Please Please Please," has jumped from #3 to #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, and her previous single, "Espresso," is #2. That makes Sabrina the youngest female artist to hold down the top two spots on that chart.

Sabrina is 25 years and one month old. The previous record-holder, Ariana Grande, was 25 years and seven months old when she achieved the same milestone in 2019 with "7 rings" and "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" at #1 and #2, respectively.

"Espresso" was previously #1 for five weeks on the U.K. chart.

In other Sabrina news, she made an appearance at Vogue World: Paris on Sunday. The event, held at Place Vendôme in the City of Lights, was an extravaganza featuring 188 athletes, 151 models, 70 dancers and a 40-piece orchestra depicting the evolution of style in the last century, with a different sport representing a different style. Sabrina appeared in the 1940s segment, which was focused on swimming.

Sabrina's new album, Short N' Sweet, will be out Aug. 23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

