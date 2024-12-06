Sabrina Carpenter books headlining BTS Hyde Park gig, thanks fans for streaming success

Add Sabrina Carpenter to the list of stars who'll be headlining the BTS Hyde Park festival in London in 2025.

Sabrina will perform July 5, with special guests Clairo and beabadoobee. Like Sabrina, beabadoobee was an opening act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Other acts set to headline BTS Hyde Park, which runs on weekends from late June through mid-July, include Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan.

Sabrina will be spending a lot of 2025 in Europe and the U.K.; she kicks off a new leg of her Short n' Sweet tour March 3 in Dublin, Ireland. In early June she'll headline the Primavera Sound Barcelona Festival.

Sabrina, whose Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas is streaming now, took to Instagram on Dec. 5 to thank fans for making her and her song "Espresso" tops on streaming in 2025.

"most streamed song on @spotify and @applemusic ?!?!!" she wrote. "and you guys made me the #1 artist on @tiktok this year…. What the hell….Thank you guys so much. can’t profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly !!!!!"

