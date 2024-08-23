Sabrina Carpenter smooches Jenna Ortega in "Taste" music video

Sabrina Carpenter gets a taste of Jenna Ortega in the new music video for her Short n' Sweet opening track, "Taste."

In the video, which premiered Friday on YouTube, Sabrina and Jenna channel the film Death Becomes Her while playing women competing for the attention of the same man. They go to extreme lengths to try to be the only woman he's thinking about, including stabbing each other with knives, hunting each other with shotguns and even torturing voodoo dolls of each other.

The music video starts with a parental advisory and viewer warning about graphic violence, before Sabrina sings a lullaby over footage of a bed filled to the brim with weapons.

"Rock a bye baby, sung in your bed/ Right now you are sleeping, and soon you'll be dead," Sabrina sings.

In the end, Jenna's character ends up mistakenly murdering the man they're both obsessed with, thinking it was Sabrina. This comes after Sabrina and Jenna passionately kiss, evoking imagery from the song's lyrics.

"I heard you're back together/ And if that's true/ You'll just have to taste me/ When he's kissing you," Sabrina sings in the chorus.

The pair then go off together after attending their ex-man's funeral, bonding over their "very clingy" man who had "lots of trauma."

Speaking of Sabrina, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night, where she spoke about Jenna's cameo in the music video before singing a stripped down version of her hit song "Please Please Please" while draped atop a piano.

"It was inspired by one of my favorite films, and [Jenna] was a huge fan of the film and also just, like, I'm so excited for you guys to see this video. I think it's my favorite one I've ever done," Sabrina said.

