Sabrina Carpenter scores chart feat unseen since Taylor Swift's 1989 era

Island Records
By Andrea Dresdale

Sabrina Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift, and now she's matching her on the charts.

"Bed Chem," from Sabrina's album Short n' Sweet, has become her fifth #1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.  It's her fourth song from the album to top that chart, following "Espresso," "Taste" and "Please Please Please." Her first #1, "Feather," was from her previous album.

But as Billboard notes, Short n' Sweet is now the first album to generate at least four number ones on the Pop Airplay chart since Taylor's first official pop album, 1989. It had five chart-toppers: "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Style," "Bad Blood" and "Wildest Dreams."

And Short n' Sweet is now in rare company. Since the Pop Airplay chart was invented in 1992, only five albums have spun off four or more songs that topped the tally. The other three are Katy Perry's Teenage Dream, Lady Gaga's The Fame and Justin Timberlake's FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Of those five albums, Teenage Dream scored the most number ones — a whopping six.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

