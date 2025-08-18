Sabrina Carpenter's pups make the cover of 'Vogue,' er, 'Dogue'

Sabrina Carpenter's new album is called Man's Best Friend, so it's only fair that the spotlight is now shining on this particular woman's best friends: her two dogs.

Sabrina's pups Louie, a Cavapoo, and Goodwin, a cross between a Maltese, Lhasa apso, Yorkshire terrier, and long-haired Chihuahua, are the cover stars of the 2025 edition of Dogue -- Vogue's annual salute to celebrities' four-legged friends. "My dogs are sweet little babies," says Sabrina. "They're just the nicest, and they love to cuddle."

Goodwin who is 14, got his name from The Goodwin Games, the name of a Fox show that a then-13-year-old Sabrina appeared in. It only lasted seven episodes, but Sabrina tells Dogue, "I still love the name, and it'll be a part of my history forever."

Both pups have been traveling with Sabrina while she's been on tour. “They wait in my dressing room during the show, so they’ve actually never gotten to see me perform live,” she says, “Which sucks for them because I think they’d like it.”

Sabrina tells Dogue that if she could tell Goodwin and Louie just one thing, it'd be "that I like them better than literally everybody on the planet." She'd also ask them "if they think I'm an insane person ... do dogs see us running around and doing our human things and think we're just really strange?"

Asked for the dogs' full names, Sabrina says, "It's just Goodwin and Louie. They're like Rihanna -- they don't need a last name."

