Sabrina Carpenter's dad reacts to her eating Usher's cherry

Since 2022, Usher's live shows have included feeding female fans fruit, starting with strawberries and eventually progressing to cherries. The night of the Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter was on the receiving end of Usher's fruit gift — which apparently confused her father.

In addition to hitting the blue carpet at the Met Gala, Usher performed at the benefit, and Sabrina shared a photo on Instagram of herself standing onstage next to Usher, mouth open, as he fed her the cherry. It was very on brand for Sabrina, who has a signature fragrance called Cherry Baby.

In her carousel of photos, Sabrina included a text exchange with her dad. He sent her a screenshot of the trending photo of the cherry moment along with the message, "? Weird."

Fans in the comments loved it, with one suggesting that "? Weird" should be the title of her new album. Another wrote, "glad to know parents don’t stop getting disappointed regardless of fame," and another added, "okay last slide is CLASSIC dad text."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.