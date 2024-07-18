Sabrina Carpenter's new fragrance doesn't smell like "Espresso"

Island Records

By Andrea Dresdale

That's that smell, "Espresso"? Well, no. Sabrina Carpenter is launching a new fragrance, but it doesn't appear that it smells like coffee.

Sabrina announced on Instagram that the website FragrancebySabrina.com is officially launching on July 25 and added a picture of a bowl of cherries. Then, referring to the line in "Espresso" in which she sings, "soft skin and I perfumed it for ya," she wrote in the caption, "soft skin and I [cherries emoji] it for you."

This new scent will be an addition to Sabrina's other fragrances, Sweet Tooth and Caramel Dream.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

