The scams that spike every year around Black Friday and Cyber Monday

PeopleFinders reports that Black Friday and Cyber Monday see a spike in scams, including phishing, impersonation, fake deliveries, charity fraud, and giveaways.

The era of Black Friday deals confined to one-day doorbusters seems quaint, given the week-long discounts many major retailers promote. That doesn't even begin to cover Cyber Monday, which is closing the overall sales gap with Black Friday.

This extended-deal timeline gives scammers and other bad actors even more opportunities to steal your hard-earned cash. It’s always a good idea to refresh your awareness of common Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams for maximum protection.

PeopleFinders shares crucial action items to stop scammers in their tracks and hold them accountable.

What Makes Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ideal Opportunities for Scammers?

The increased retail activity during Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the primary reason scammers love Thanksgiving's immediate aftermath. To call the activity "increased" is actually putting it mildly; for instance, Adyen, a leading payment processing platform provider, estimated its 2025 Black Friday activity at 2.8 times the amount on a typical Friday.

On top of the staggering sales numbers, shoppers hunting for deals are simply more accepting of time-pressured offers and discounts. This elevated urgency can result in consumers letting their guards down a little, which scammers are all too happy to exploit.

Phishing Scams Explode During Thanksgiving Week

Online phishing, which is the practice of messaging potential victims and hoping they enter their sensitive financial information onto a web page, makes up a significant portion of shopping scams. Most of the scams covered in this article have something in common with phishing.

The sheer number of phishing scams in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday perfectly illustrates the danger for consumers. Darktrace, a cybersecurity software company, estimated that holiday-related phishing scams increased by 692% during the last week of November 2025 compared to the first week.

Scams to Watch Out For This Holiday Season

As the nation turns its attention from Halloween costumes and Thanksgiving turkeys to decking the halls and finding the perfect gifts, stay vigilant for these five common holiday scams.

1. Online Shopping Scams

Online shopping scams are perhaps the most straightforward Black Friday/Cyber Monday schemes you'll encounter. They often happen when a shopper sees an attractive advertisement promoting a significant discount on an otherwise expensive item. Shoppers may not have even heard of the retailer before seeing the ad, but a deal that good is hard to ignore.

Once consumers reach the fraudulent website, they’re often persuaded to buy the discounted product, which requires them to enter their financial account details. The website owners then have sensitive—and lucrative—information.

These kinds of online shopping scams increasingly originate on social media. According to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data, around 30% of everyone who lost money on any scam reported that their first encounter with the scammer occurred on social media. Social media-connected losses throughout 2025 reached $2.1 billion.

2. Retailer Impersonations

Closely related to the above scam are impersonation schemes. Rather than “creating” an entirely new brand, scammers construct websites that look eerily similar to actual, reputable retailers. The closer they look to a legitimate website, the likelier consumers are to treat it as one.

A 2025 alert from the U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee showed that phishing emails impersonating major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target spiked by about 2,000% during "peak holiday shopping periods" in 2024.

3. Fake Delivery Schemes

Another scam that seems to take hold around Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the now-ubiquitous fake delivery scam.

Here’s how the scam works: a potential victim gets an email or text informing them that their package could not be delivered to their home, often because the delivery requires a signature. To get the package, they must sign up for another window, requiring them to enter their payment information a second time (even though, of course, there was no first time).

To their dismay, the victim receives no delivery, and the scammer now has their sensitive information.

4. Charity Scams

As if shopping scams aren't enough, some fraudsters go even lower and pose as charity or nonprofit representatives. They pull out all the stops to tug at potential victims' heartstrings and get them to part with their money. Scammers often invoke Giving Tuesday, the worldwide charity-giving extravaganza, to get donations.

5. Holiday Giveaways

Lastly, Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers should keep their ears peeled for holiday-themed giveaways that seem overly generous. Perhaps you’ve come across a much-shared Facebook post promising a new car to one lucky winner. All you have to do is sign up.

Unfortunately, even though Santa Claus can work some real magic, most things that sound too good are too good to be true.

Keeping the Scammers at Bay During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Understanding the operations and nuances of holiday scams is just the first step in inoculating yourself against such fraudsters. Elevate your scam protection game by heeding these tips:

Never pay for Black Friday or Cyber Monday gifts with cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or gift cards. Scammers often try to convince would-be victims to use these payment methods that provide little, if any, fraud protection for payers.

Double-check the URLs of merchants' websites you visit before paying for anything. Imposter websites have subtle tells, such as a .net instead of a .com at the end of the address, superfluous hyphens, or unnecessary-looking words.

Run phone numbers and email addresses through reputable reverse search tools if you're suspicious of anything.

Confirm a charity's legitimacy with a database like the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance.

If you're unsure about a website or caller, err on the side of caution and refrain from divulging sensitive personal information.

If You Think You Made Contact with a Scammer…

Besides ending your conversation with the person, report the suspected scam to the FTC. Cover all your bases by contacting your state attorney general's office and local law enforcement.

If you feel your financial information has been compromised, call your bank immediately and place a hold on your accounts. You should also contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies to request a credit freeze. Monitor your financial accounts closely over the following days.

Make Your Shopping List, and Check Everything Twice

The last thing you need on your plate during the hectic holiday season is a stolen identity or credit card. Remember: scammers are counting on you to let your guard down so they can pounce. Don’t give them the chance on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.