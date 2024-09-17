Sean "Diddy" Combs charges unsealed: Charged with racketeering, sex trafficking by force

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes," according to the indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in Midtown Manhattan and spent the night in federal custody, sources told ABC News. He will be arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

A federal grand jury in Manhattan returned an indictment against Combs, which set in motion his arrest, sources told ABC News.

Combs "knew this was coming," the music mogul's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters Tuesday on his way into federal court. "We brought him to New York two weeks ago because, sure, we knew this day would come and it's here."

He said Combs has anticipated federal charges ever since the March raids on his homes in Florida and California.

Combs' spirits are good, Agnifilo said, adding, "He’s dealing with this head on the way he has dealt with every challenge in his life."

Agnifilo said in an earlier statement, in part, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office."

Combs has been under investigation for the better part of a year since his former, longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura came forward with allegations in a civil lawsuit. At least 10 additional lawsuits followed. Combs has denied the allegations in all of them.

